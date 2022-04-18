QQQ
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 18, 2022 5:34 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Super Micro Computer SMCI shares rose 13.6% to $41.58 during Monday's after-market session. Super Micro Computer's trading volume hit 105.1K shares by close, accounting for 42.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Ondas Holdings ONDS stock increased by 7.3% to $7.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $313.1 million.
  • Plantronics POLY shares increased by 5.62% to $42.26. This security traded at a volume of 222.4K shares come close, making up 17.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Veeco Instruments VECO shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $24.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • ironSource IS shares moved upwards by 4.87% to $4.73. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 720.5K shares, which is 16.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.
  • Cemtrex CETX stock moved upwards by 4.16% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.

Losers

  • Netgear NTGR shares decreased by 10.8% to $20.65 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $606.2 million.
  • BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares declined by 8.86% to $10.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Iveda Solutions IVDA shares fell 7.88% to $2.34. This security traded at a volume of 63.4K shares come close, making up 5.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.
  • Casa Systems CASA shares fell 5.08% to $6.74. At the close, Casa Systems's trading volume reached 20.4 million shares. This is 11253.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $571.7 million.
  • Luna Innovations LUNA stock declined by 4.97% to $5.93. The company's market cap stands at $191.9 million.
  • EverCommerce EVCM stock declined by 4.96% to $12.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

