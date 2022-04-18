12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Ondas Holdings ONDS stock increased by 7.3% to $7.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $313.1 million.

Veeco Instruments VECO shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $24.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Cemtrex CETX stock moved upwards by 4.16% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.

Losers

BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares declined by 8.86% to $10.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

Iveda Solutions IVDA shares fell 7.88% to $2.34. This security traded at a volume of 63.4K shares come close, making up 5.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.

Luna Innovations LUNA stock declined by 4.97% to $5.93. The company's market cap stands at $191.9 million.

EverCommerce EVCM stock declined by 4.96% to $12.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.

