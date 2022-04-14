QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 14, 2022 1:01 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Fanhua FANH stock moved upwards by 4.76% to $6.6 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Fanhua's stock is trading at a volume of 14.5K, which is 31.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $354.3 million.
  • Waterdrop WDH stock moved upwards by 3.49% to $1.48. As of 12:40 EST, Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 28.8K, which is 9.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $579.3 million.
  • Crawford CRD stock increased by 2.91% to $7.78. Crawford's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 9.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Crawford CRD stock rose 2.29% to $8.01. As of 12:40 EST, Crawford's stock is trading at a volume of 14.0K, which is 21.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • James River Gr Hldgs JRVR shares rose 2.14% to $24.34. Trading volume for James River Gr Hldgs's stock is 52.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 15.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $906.6 million.
  • Maiden Hldgs MHLD shares increased by 2.11% to $2.17. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 79.4K, which is 66.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.1 million.

Losers

  • Lemonade LMND shares fell 4.14% to $24.14 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 289.6K shares is 13.9% of Lemonade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • BRP Group BRP stock declined by 3.68% to $23.93. BRP Group's stock is trading at a volume of 214.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 47.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Metromile MILE stock declined by 3.66% to $1.19. The current volume of 334.0K shares is 19.8% of Metromile's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $152.7 million.
  • Hagerty HGTY shares fell 3.6% to $10.47. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 97.4K, which is 44.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $869.0 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares decreased by 3.57% to $65.09. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 30.5K shares, making up 14.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Palomar Hldgs PLMR stock declined by 2.82% to $60.11. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 21.8K shares, making up 11.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

