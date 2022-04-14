Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Fanhua FANH stock moved upwards by 4.76% to $6.6 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Fanhua's stock is trading at a volume of 14.5K, which is 31.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $354.3 million.

Losers

Lemonade LMND shares fell 4.14% to $24.14 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 289.6K shares is 13.9% of Lemonade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.