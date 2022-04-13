12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Aterian ATER stock moved upwards by 17.4% to $5.87 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 118.2 million, which is 1302.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $364.4 million.

RISE Education Cayman REDU stock increased by 15.45% to $1.12. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 756.0K, which is 110.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.3 million.

BT Brands BTBD shares rose 11.05% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.

Four Seasons Education FEDU shares rose 10.66% to $0.83. Trading volume for Four Seasons Education's stock is 119.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 71.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.3 million.

Gap GPS stock moved upwards by 9.61% to $14.64. The current volume of 27.8 million shares is 266.7% of Gap's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.

Elite Education Group Intl EEIQ stock increased by 9.44% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.

Losers

First High-School Edu FHS shares decreased by 12.8% to $1.23 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 190.6K, which is 74.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 million. The company's, FY earnings came out today.

Yunhong CTI CTIB shares fell 12.15% to $0.94. The current volume of 208.5K shares is 246.8% of Yunhong CTI's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Sunlands Technology STG stock decreased by 8.05% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $53.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC stock declined by 8.0% to $5.75. The company's market cap stands at $532.3 million.

FAT Brands FAT stock decreased by 7.97% to $5.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.7 million.

Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK shares fell 6.13% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

