12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Hoth Therapeutics HOTH stock rose 156.5% to $1.58 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.8 million.

Genocea Biosciences GNCA shares rose 46.67% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.

Venus Concept VERO stock rose 18.17% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.1 million.

Cosmos Holdings COSM shares rose 16.96% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million.

Vaccitech VACC stock moved upwards by 13.63% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $223.1 million.

Trinity Biotech TRIB stock increased by 12.17% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.

Losers

Bicycle Therapeutics BCYC shares fell 33.0% to $31.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $932.3 million.

Phio Pharma PHIO stock decreased by 21.71% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.

Biofrontera BFRI stock fell 16.24% to $3.87. The company's market cap stands at $58.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Blue Water Vaccines BWV shares declined by 13.55% to $9.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.6 million.

Alphatec Holdings ATEC shares declined by 10.31% to $11.14. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Zosano Pharma ZSAN stock fell 10.28% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.

