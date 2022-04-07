Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Crawford CRD shares increased by 3.15% to $7.51 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Crawford's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0K, which is 10.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

Lemonade LMND stock declined by 8.13% to $24.54 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 575.8K, which is 26.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.