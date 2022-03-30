All The Stocks That Moved From Wednesday's CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often move the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool in any workstation.

Apple Inc AAPL Joe Terranova and Jon Najarian spoke positively on Apple between 12:04 p.m. and 12:10 p.m., shares moved 0.10% lower after.

Walt Disney Co DIS stock was named the call of the day at 12:31 p.m., shares moved 0.33% higher after.

Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU Terranova and Najarian mentioned having positions in Lululemon at 12:37 p.m., shares spiked 0.75% before settling 0.03% higher.

Energy Transfer LP Unit ET Najarian highlighted unusual options activity in Energy Transfer at 12:45 p.m., shares moved 2.27% higher.

Lithium Americas Corp LAC Najarian highlighted unusual options activity in Lithium Americas at 12:45 p.m., shares spiked 3.19% higher.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL Mentioned in final trades, shares spiked 0.70% higher.

Merck & Co., Inc. MRK Mentioned in final trades, shares moved 0.16% higher.