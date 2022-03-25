Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Marpai MRAI shares rose 3.61% to $2.29 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 17.7K, which is 4.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.4 million.

shares rose 3.61% to $2.29 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 17.7K, which is 4.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.4 million. MBIA MBI shares moved upwards by 3.46% to $14.63. The current volume of 83.3K shares is 17.6% of MBIA's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $805.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 3.46% to $14.63. The current volume of 83.3K shares is 17.6% of MBIA's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $805.2 million. Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE shares moved upwards by 2.8% to $13.54. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 56.0K shares, making up 19.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $424.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 2.8% to $13.54. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 56.0K shares, making up 19.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $424.5 million. Crawford CRD stock rose 2.6% to $7.49. Trading volume for Crawford's stock is 7.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 13.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

stock rose 2.6% to $7.49. Trading volume for Crawford's stock is 7.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 13.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. FG Financial Gr FGF shares moved upwards by 2.36% to $3.03. The current volume of 2.2K shares is 5.6% of FG Financial Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 2.36% to $3.03. The current volume of 2.2K shares is 5.6% of FG Financial Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million. Lincoln National LNC stock moved upwards by 2.36% to $67.6. As of 12:40 EST, Lincoln National's stock is trading at a volume of 350.6K, which is 21.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 billion.

Losers

Hagerty HGTY shares fell 10.11% to $12.36 during Friday's regular session. Hagerty's stock is trading at a volume of 240.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 120.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

shares fell 10.11% to $12.36 during Friday's regular session. Hagerty's stock is trading at a volume of 240.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 120.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Waterdrop WDH shares declined by 8.45% to $1.49. Trading volume for Waterdrop's stock is 305.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 92.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $591.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

shares declined by 8.45% to $1.49. Trading volume for Waterdrop's stock is 305.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 92.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $591.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago. Reliance Global Group RELI shares fell 8.04% to $4.81. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group's stock is 245.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 4.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.1 million.

shares fell 8.04% to $4.81. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group's stock is 245.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 4.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.1 million. Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX shares decreased by 6.72% to $1.25. Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 470.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 137.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.

shares decreased by 6.72% to $1.25. Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 470.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 137.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million. Root ROOT shares decreased by 6.31% to $2.0. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 34.3% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $510.5 million.

shares decreased by 6.31% to $2.0. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 34.3% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $510.5 million. Unico American UNAM stock decreased by 6.15% to $2.75. Unico American's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 10.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.