12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Akerna KERN stock increased by 14.6% to $1.57 during Thursday's after-market session. Akerna's trading volume hit 1.0 million shares by close, accounting for 234.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

RealNetworks RNWK stock increased by 6.5% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 million.

Luna Innovations LUNA shares increased by 5.0% to $7.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.7 million.

CPS Technologies CPSH shares rose 4.73% to $3.76. The company's market cap stands at $54.1 million.

BigCommerce Holdings BIGC shares increased by 4.61% to $22.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

Movano MOVE stock rose 4.21% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $97.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Losers

SmartRent SMRT shares decreased by 13.7% to $5.44 during Thursday's after-market session. SmartRent's trading volume hit 107.6K shares by close, accounting for 10.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN shares fell 8.03% to $12.6. The company's market cap stands at $557.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

One Stop Systems OSS stock fell 6.51% to $3.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC stock decreased by 5.59% to $5.92. Trading volume for this security closed at 391.7K, accounting for 7.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

TeraWulf WULF shares fell 5.5% to $8.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $880.7 million.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO stock fell 5.06% to $7.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

