Here's Why Pinduoduo Shares Are Rising

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Shares of several Chinese stocks, including Pinduoduo Inc - ADR PDD, are trading higher on continued volatility. Last week's news of China's financial stability and development committee urging market stability measures along with strength in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA are helping lift Chinese equities. Alibaba shares are trading sharply higher after the company raised its buyback program... Read More

Shares of several Chinese stocks have also seen ongoing volatility in recent sessions amid a COVID-19 outbreak in the country which has caused some business operations to cease. Shares of Asia-Pacific stocks have also seen volatility in March as Russia-Ukraine tensions weigh on trader and investor sentiment.

See Also: Is Tesla 'About To Have A Big Run'? Why Jim Cramer Says EV Stock Could Lead The Market Higher

Pinduoduo also reported fourth-quarter financial results Monday. The company reported quarterly sales of $4.27 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $4.76 billion by 10%. This sales figure represents a 5% increase over sales of $4.07 billion the same period last year. Pinduoduo also reported quarterly earnings of 92 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 35 cents.

Pinduoduo is the third-largest e-commerce platform by gross merchandise volume in China.

Pinduoduo is trading higher by 19.18% at $47.66. Pinduoduo has a 52-week high of $152.06 and a 52-week low of $23.21.