9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Qutoutiao QTT shares moved upwards by 20.9% to $2.14 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 791.1% of Qutoutiao's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.5 million.
- IZEA Worldwide IZEA stock increased by 18.61% to $1.26. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 917.8K shares, making up 165.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.9 million.
- Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock increased by 10.11% to $0.4. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 1.7 million, which is 282.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.
Losers
- Zhihu ZH shares fell 13.8% to $2.73 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 11.2 million, which is 301.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Bilibili BILI stock fell 12.75% to $24.04. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 12.5 million, which is 158.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 billion.
- Scienjoy Holding SJ stock decreased by 12.48% to $4.21. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 607.2K shares, making up 658.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.2 million.
- Tencent Music Enter Gr TME stock decreased by 11.57% to $4.47. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 21.1 million shares, making up 128.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Grom Social Enterprises GROM stock fell 11.33% to $1.14. The current volume of 6.6 million shares is 342.0% of Grom Social Enterprises's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.
- Hemisphere Media HMTV stock fell 10.2% to $5.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
