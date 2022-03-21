Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

GoHealth GOCO shares increased by 7.77% to $1.59 during Monday's regular session. GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 38.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $196.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046 MHLA stock rose 3.65% to $19.84. The current volume of 841 shares is 25.0% of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).

MBIA MBI stock moved upwards by 2.85% to $15.34. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 69.5K, which is 14.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $844.1 million.

Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares moved upwards by 2.8% to $7.16. Heritage Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 110.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 55.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $193.0 million.

Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE stock increased by 2.7% to $13.29. Universal Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 106.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 35.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $416.7 million.

Marpai MRAI stock rose 2.59% to $1.98. Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 18.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.

Losers

Maiden Holdings MHLD shares fell 9.1% to $2.4 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Maiden Holdings's stock is 60.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 61.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $207.1 million.

Waterdrop WDH stock declined by 8.26% to $1.25. Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 376.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 138.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $500.5 million.

Crawford CRD shares fell 5.38% to $7.22. As of 12:40 EST, Crawford's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4K, which is 24.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

eHealth EHTH stock decreased by 5.37% to $12.53. The current volume of 187.9K shares is 28.4% of eHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $342.1 million.

BRP Group BRP shares declined by 4.88% to $27.15. Trading volume for BRP Group's stock is 158.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

Trean Insurance Group TIG stock fell 4.41% to $4.77. As of 12:40 EST, Trean Insurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 54.0K, which is 24.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $243.8 million.

