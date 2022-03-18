12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO shares moved upwards by 33.3% to $1.12 during Friday's after-market session. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 1.6 million shares by close, accounting for 273.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.

shares moved upwards by 33.3% to $1.12 during Friday's after-market session. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 1.6 million shares by close, accounting for 273.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million. Connect Biopharma Hldgs CNTB stock moved upwards by 17.85% to $3.96. Connect Biopharma Hldgs's trading volume hit 110.1K shares by close, accounting for 42.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $227.6 million.

stock moved upwards by 17.85% to $3.96. Connect Biopharma Hldgs's trading volume hit 110.1K shares by close, accounting for 42.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $227.6 million. NexGel NXGL stock increased by 16.37% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.

stock increased by 16.37% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million. Modular Medical MODD shares rose 10.52% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.6 million.

shares rose 10.52% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.6 million. Creative Medical Tech CELZ shares moved upwards by 10.51% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 10.51% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million. OraSure Technologies OSUR shares increased by 9.06% to $7.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $574.1 million.

Losers

RVL Pharmaceuticals RVLP stock declined by 8.5% to $1.84 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 73.3K shares, which is 35.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.2 million.

stock declined by 8.5% to $1.84 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 73.3K shares, which is 35.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.2 million. Savara SVRA shares fell 5.39% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.0 million.

shares fell 5.39% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.0 million. Werewolf Therapeutics HOWL stock declined by 5.31% to $4.64. At the close, Werewolf Therapeutics's trading volume reached 67.9K shares. This is 64.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.9 million.

stock declined by 5.31% to $4.64. At the close, Werewolf Therapeutics's trading volume reached 67.9K shares. This is 64.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.9 million. Berkeley Lights BLI shares declined by 5.27% to $7.24. Berkeley Lights's trading volume hit 196.2K shares by close, accounting for 11.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $489.6 million.

shares declined by 5.27% to $7.24. Berkeley Lights's trading volume hit 196.2K shares by close, accounting for 11.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $489.6 million. BeyondSpring BYSI shares decreased by 5.2% to $2.19. Trading volume for this security closed at 53.5K, accounting for 8.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.7 million.

shares decreased by 5.2% to $2.19. Trading volume for this security closed at 53.5K, accounting for 8.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.7 million. Lannett LCI stock fell 5.03% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.