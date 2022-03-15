12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Gainers
- Elite Education Group Intl EEIQ shares moved upwards by 19.8% to $2.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million.
- LAIX LAIX stock moved upwards by 7.14% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
- Meten Holding Gr METX shares rose 5.96% to $0.17. This security traded at a volume of 1.3 million shares come close, making up 8.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.9 million.
- Meiwu Technology Co WNW shares rose 5.78% to $0.92. This security traded at a volume of 101.8K shares come close, making up 12.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
- Harbor Custom Development HCDI stock increased by 5.26% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million.
- Wah Fu Education Group WAFU stock increased by 5.26% to $4.4. Trading volume for this security closed at 89.5K, accounting for 355.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.
Losers
[WATCH NOW] Educational session on How to Get Rich When The Stock Market Drops Using Options with Full-time Trader Nic Chahine. Click Here Now to Watch.
- CarParts.com PRTS stock decreased by 11.7% to $6.3 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.5 million.
- Hour Loop HOUR stock decreased by 8.28% to $3.66. This security traded at a volume of 206.5K shares come close, making up 8.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $128.2 million.
- Shift Technologies SFT stock decreased by 6.74% to $1.8. Shift Technologies's trading volume hit 1.4 million shares by close, accounting for 38.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares fell 5.77% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.8 million.
- Niu Technologies NIU shares fell 4.93% to $7.92. This security traded at a volume of 59.5K shares come close, making up 9.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $604.0 million.
- CarLotz LOTZ stock decreased by 3.99% to $1.69. At the close, CarLotz's trading volume reached 154.6K shares. This is 12.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $192.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
This Terrifying Pattern is now predicting a full-fledged "recession"
History shows that every 50% rise in crude oil has led to a recession. Right now oil is almost 100% up with the threat of an all-out Russian nuclear attack… That is why even people who've quit trading need to brace themselves for what's coming because the worst may have just begun. Right now there's one SOLUTION that hundreds and thousands of traders are using to hedge their wealth and even win in this mayhem. This is open for a short while as its trades will expire soon. Click Here to See All the Details!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.