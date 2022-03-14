12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Gainers
- Eastside Distilling EAST shares rose 9.1% to $1.05 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems AGRI shares rose 7.32% to $4.25. This security traded at a volume of 8.6 million shares come close, making up 178.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.9 million.
- RiceBran Tech RIBT shares rose 5.12% to $0.47. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 202.8K shares, which is 22.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
- Dingdong (Cayman) DDL stock moved upwards by 4.74% to $3.09. At the close, Dingdong (Cayman)'s trading volume reached 57.9K shares. This is 12.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $729.3 million.
- Honest Co HNST shares moved upwards by 4.58% to $5.25. The company's market cap stands at $477.8 million.
- Tattooed Chef TTCF stock moved upwards by 4.53% to $10.8. The company's market cap stands at $885.3 million.
Losers
- Stryve Foods SNAX shares decreased by 8.2% to $2.28 during Monday's after-market session. Stryve Foods's trading volume hit 69.0K shares by close, accounting for 6.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million.
- Jupiter Wellness JUPW stock fell 7.14% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.
- Alkaline Water Co WTER stock fell 5.0% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $85.1 million.
- AppHarvest APPH stock declined by 3.83% to $4.52. This security traded at a volume of 126.1K shares come close, making up 6.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $458.2 million.
- Flora Growth FLGC shares fell 2.86% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $109.3 million.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise PME shares declined by 2.44% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $54.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-defensive-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
