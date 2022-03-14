12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Gainers
- Acacia Research ACTG shares increased by 7.5% to $3.6 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $178.5 million.
- Fast Radius FSRD stock increased by 6.99% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $111.7 million.
- NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev NISN shares rose 6.4% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
- Mynaric MYNA stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $8.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.3 million.
- ShiftPixy PIXY stock moved upwards by 4.98% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
- TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ stock rose 4.79% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
Losers
- Polar Power POLA stock declined by 5.4% to $3.51 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.8 million.
- Pyxis Tankers PXS shares fell 4.66% to $0.61. Trading volume for this security closed at 89.4K, accounting for 10.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
- View VIEW stock decreased by 4.55% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $273.5 million.
- Mesa Air Group MESA shares decreased by 3.15% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.8 million.
- Otonomo Technologies OTMO stock decreased by 2.78% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.0 million.
- Aurora Innovation AUR shares fell 2.67% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.