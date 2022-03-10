12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Gainers
- Clearside Biomedical CLSD stock moved upwards by 14.8% to $1.55 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $92.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- electroCore ECOR shares increased by 8.5% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $39.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Frequency Therapeutics FREQ shares rose 6.87% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $69.8 million.
- Aspira Womens Health AWH stock increased by 6.73% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.4 million.
- OncoCyte OCX shares increased by 5.71% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $136.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Genocea Biosciences GNCA stock increased by 5.11% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
Losers
Get the inside access traders are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click here to start a FREE 14-day trial. (No Credit Card Required)
- Orphazyme ORPH shares decreased by 12.7% to $1.1 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Orphazyme's trading volume reached 328.4K shares. This is 35.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million.
- Vaccinex VCNX stock fell 9.76% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 million.
- Hoth Therapeutics HOTH shares declined by 8.11% to $0.73. Hoth Therapeutics's trading volume hit 224.8K shares by close, accounting for 4.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.
- Sunshine Biopharma SBFM stock declined by 7.72% to $2.75. This security traded at a volume of 809.1K shares come close, making up 33.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX stock fell 7.6% to $0.46. At the close, Salarius Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 189.7K shares. This is 56.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Gelesis Holdings GLS stock decreased by 6.82% to $3.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $276.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.