12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Kidpik PIK shares moved upwards by 4.7% to $1.78 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
- 17 Education & Technology YQ shares rose 4.09% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $88.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Party City Holdco PRTY shares rose 3.75% to $3.59. The company's market cap stands at $403.7 million.
- Under Armour UA shares moved upwards by 3.67% to $13.53. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 125.0K shares, which is 3.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.
- Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV shares rose 3.24% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.0 million.
- XpresSpa Group XSPA shares moved upwards by 3.0% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $108.8 million.
Losers
- Stitch Fix SFIX shares decreased by 18.5% to $8.97 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Stitch Fix's trading volume reached 1.0 million shares. This is 28.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $975.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Molecular Data MKD shares declined by 4.6% to $0.16. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.3 million shares, which is 21.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million.
- Esports Entertainment GMBL shares fell 3.48% to $0.65. At the close, Esports Entertainment's trading volume reached 52.4K shares. This is 4.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million.
- Genius Brands Intl GNUS shares fell 3.04% to $0.85. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 80.8K shares, which is 1.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.7 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock fell 2.76% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $40.2 million.
- Global E Online GLBE shares decreased by 2.21% to $29.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
