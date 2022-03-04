12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) stock rose 5.3% to $4.79 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $75.2 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares rose 5.21% to $0.21. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 463.0K shares, which is 11.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $34.0 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares moved upwards by 4.76% to $0.33. The company’s market cap stands at $41.0 million.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock increased by 4.1% to $2.79. The company’s market cap stands at $40.0 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) stock moved upwards by 3.03% to $5.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $382.9 million.
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock increased by 2.72% to $1.51. Meta Materials’s trading volume hit 148.5K shares by close, accounting for 2.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $429.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) stock fell 8.3% to $4.0 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.9 million.
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) stock decreased by 5.62% to $56.0. The company’s market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares declined by 5.33% to $2.49. The company’s market cap stands at $60.3 million.
- KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) stock fell 3.4% to $18.52. The company’s market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares fell 3.18% to $0.21. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 678.2K shares, which is 27.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
- BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares decreased by 3.18% to $20.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
