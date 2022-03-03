10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) shares increased by 3.7% to $0.57 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 862.5K shares come close, making up 67.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $13.9 million.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) stock moved upwards by 3.57% to $1.16. The company’s market cap stands at $35.9 million.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock rose 2.73% to $0.56. The company’s market cap stands at $23.6 million.
- Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) shares moved upwards by 2.46% to $4.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion.
Losers
- AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) shares fell 5.5% to $69.0 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) stock declined by 4.95% to $9.42. The company’s market cap stands at $481.3 million.
- Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG) shares decreased by 4.12% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
- USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) shares decreased by 3.7% to $25.51. The company’s market cap stands at $226.9 million.
- Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock fell 3.32% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.8 million.
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares decreased by 2.9% to $0.68. The company’s market cap stands at $30.1 million.
