12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) shares moved upwards by 11.1% to $3.0 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 86.4K shares come close, making up 3.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $105.0 million.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares rose 5.66% to $4.85. The company’s market cap stands at $102.0 million.
- Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) stock increased by 4.45% to $56.75. At the close, Victoria’s Secret’s trading volume reached 109.2K shares. This is 7.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) shares rose 4.41% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $597.8 million.
- Aarons (NYSE:AAN) stock moved upwards by 3.37% to $21.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $674.0 million.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock rose 2.83% to $1.09. The company’s market cap stands at $115.1 million.
Losers
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) stock fell 6.3% to $19.99 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 513.8K shares, which is 9.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS) stock declined by 2.88% to $2.03. The company’s market cap stands at $251.7 million.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock declined by 2.74% to $6.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.2 million.
- Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) stock declined by 2.31% to $48.35. The company’s market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock fell 2.02% to $2.49. At the close, Lordstown Motors’s trading volume reached 75.8K shares. This is 1.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $489.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) shares decreased by 1.86% to $35.95. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 99.9K shares, which is 5.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $9.2 billion.
