Why Ford, GM And Goodyear Tire & Rubber Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the automotive and auto components sector, including Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT), are all trading lower as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to escalate. The conflict has weighed on stocks across sectors and pressured economic sentiment.

Monday marked the final trading session of February. In what was a volatile month across sectors, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) fell by 6.1% to $332.40, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 5.1% to $429.65 and the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell by 6.5% to $341.82. Stocks suffered losses in February as investors reacted to US inflation data, Fed tapering outlook and a new 2-year high in the 10-year US Treasury yield.

Ford is trading lower by 4.4% at $16.78.

GM is trading lower by 4.2% at $44.77.

Goodyear is trading lower by 5.6% at $14.63.

