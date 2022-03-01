 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Zoom Video CFO Optimistic About Transition 'From Being A Killer App To Being A Multi-Product Platform'
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 01, 2022 11:19am   Comments
Share:
Zoom Video CFO Optimistic About Transition 'From Being A Killer App To Being A Multi-Product Platform'

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) is trading lower Tuesday morning as investors worry about the post-pandemic durability of the company after Zoom issued weak guidance during its quarterly report.

The company's management remains optimistic. 

"As we look forward, we have multi-year growth opportunities ahead," Zoom CFO Kelly Steckelberg said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

The Details: Zoom is excited about international opportunities and contact center expansion, as well as the prospects for Zoom Phone, which just had a record quarter, according to Steckelberg. 

"We're really transitioning from being a killer app to being a multi-product platform that is going to serve all aspects of organization's communications of the future," she said. 

Steckelberg told CNBC that many of Zoom's customers are Fortune 50 companies, which highlights how some of the biggest organizations are thinking about their work strategies for the future. 

"Organizations are thinking about how they provide the flexibility that their employees want and Zoom is a critical part of that," she added.

Zoom customers love the simplicity of the platform, she said, adding that it's intuitive. As a result, Zoom continues to take market share, which is a big focus for the company, Steckelberg said.

The Last Word: When a customer goes about choosing a platform, Zoom wins because of its ease of use and total cost of ownership, the CFO said. A lot of Zoom's customers buy on a monthly basis, which can lead to volatility in its customer base, but after about a year, customers tend to stick with the platform, she explained. 

"We start to see a lot of stability when those consumers hit like their 15-month mark with us and a larger and larger percentage of those customers are hitting that timeline so we expect to start to see more and more stability as we get towards the back half of [fiscal year 2023]."

ZM Price Action: Zoom has traded as low as $114.26 and as high as $440 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 3.63% at $127.79 Tuesday morning. 

Photo: courtesy of Zoom.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZM)

Zoom Video Shares Fall As Analysts Cut Price Targets Post Q4
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Zoom Video Communications
What's Going On With Zoom Video Communications Stock During Monday's After-Hours Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Zoom Q4 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Up 21%, $1B Buyback, Guidance Below Estimates And More
How Zoom Communication's Stock Looks Heading Into Q4 Earnings: Charting The Path Ahead
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBCEarnings News Guidance Management Top Stories Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com