Why AMD, Nvidia And Applied Materials Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), are all trading lower amid overall market weakness as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to escalate. The conflict has weighed on stocks and economic sentiment in recent trading sessions.

Monday marked the final trading session of February. In what was a volatile month across sectors, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) fell by 6.1% to $332.40, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 5.1% to $429.65 and the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell by 6.5% to $341.82. Stocks suffered losses in February as investors reacted to US inflation data, Fed tapering outlook and a new 2-year high in the 10-year US Treasury yield.

AMD is trading lower by 7.2% to $114.52.

Nvidia is trading lower by 4.8% to $232.05.

Applied Materials is trading lower by 3.7% to $129.20.

See Also: Zoom Video CFO Optimistic About Transition 'From Being A Killer App To Being A Multi-Product Platform'