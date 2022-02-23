QQQ
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 23, 2022 12:49 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Bright Health Gr (NYSE:BHG) stock increased by 5.3% to $3.48 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.6 million, which is 36.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) stock increased by 5.16% to $22.19. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 8.6K, which is 49.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.7 million.
  • Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares moved upwards by 4.33% to $77.58. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 149.5K shares, making up 31.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) shares increased by 2.04% to $7.5. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.6K shares, making up 14.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $366.6 million.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares increased by 1.99% to $13.81. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 228.6K shares, making up 38.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $357.8 million.
  • American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL) shares moved upwards by 1.87% to $38.12. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 190.4K shares, making up 41.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) stock declined by 5.21% to $6.38 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 10.7K, which is 10.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $342.9 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares fell 2.93% to $1.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.7 million, which is 44.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $376.2 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) stock decreased by 2.83% to $189.5. The current volume of 470 shares is 11.6% of Investors Title’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $359.1 million.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock decreased by 2.76% to $1.24. As of 12:40 EST, Metromile’s stock is trading at a volume of 596.2K, which is 22.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $159.6 million.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock decreased by 2.54% to $5.53. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.6K shares, making up 2.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $31.7 million.
  • Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) shares decreased by 2.31% to $14.19. Trading volume for Hagerty’s stock is 65.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.7 billion.

