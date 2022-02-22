Why Palantir Technologies, Shopify And Block Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of technology and software companies, including Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR), Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) and Block Inc (NYSE:SQ), are all trading lower amid overall market weakness as Russia-Ukraine escalation weighs on market sentiment.

US indices at-large are trading lower after Russia ordered troops into separatist regions of Ukraine after recognizing the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent.

Palantir Technologies shares are trading lower by 25.6% since last Thursday's trading session after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results.

Shopify shares are trading lower by 29.3% since last Wednesday's trading session after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.

Block shares have otherwise been trading lower by 17.2% over the past five trading sessions in sympathy with the broader market.

