A Better 5-Year Return Than Ford, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Bank Of America And Wells Fargo? This Chipmaker Has It

byHenry Khederian
February 19, 2022 1:39 pm
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.'s (NYSE:TSM) high-performance computing and visualization products help gamers get the most from their favorite titles, and over the past five years, the most out of investors' portfolios.

Since February 2017, Taiwan Semiconductor stock’s 5-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular EV, tech and financial services stocks: Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Taiwan Semiconductor manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. The firm also offers customer service, account management and engineering services. 

Taiwan Semiconductor serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China and South Korea. The chipmaker was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

Here's how the returns break down from February 2017 to present: 

  • Ford is up from $12.47 to $18.04 for a return of 44.67%
  • Amazon is up from $845.24 to $3,052.23 for a return of 261.08%
  • Meta Platforms is up from $135.44 to $206.16 for a return of 52.22%
  • Bank of America is up from $24.23 to $45.96 for a return of 89.68%
  • Wells Fargo is down from $57.81 to $55.63 for a return of -3.77%

And finally, Taiwan Semiconductor is up from $31.92 to $119.31 for a return of 273.78%

