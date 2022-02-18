12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 18, 2022 4:58 pm
Gainers

  • UserTesting (NYSE:USER) stock rose 6.0% to $8.76 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock moved upwards by 5.4% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock rose 4.87% to $0.37. The company’s market cap stands at $46.0 million.
  • AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) stock moved upwards by 2.78% to $5.9. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock increased by 2.72% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.0 million.
  • AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX) stock increased by 2.54% to $10.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

Losers

  • BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock decreased by 3.9% to $1.97 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $15.4 million.
  • Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) stock decreased by 2.23% to $20.2. At the close, Amplitude’s trading volume reached 811.6K shares. This is 61.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) stock declined by 2.2% to $4.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $510.4 million.
  • CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) stock decreased by 2.02% to $38.0. The company’s market cap stands at $279.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • ironSource (NYSE:IS) shares decreased by 1.96% to $6.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock declined by 1.94% to $4.56. The company’s market cap stands at $185.9 million.
