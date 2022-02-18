QQQ
Why Roku Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
February 18, 2022 10:31 am
Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares are trading lower by 22.9% at $111.60 Friday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and issued first-quarter net sales guidance below estimates.

Roku reported quarterly sales of $865.30 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $894.01 million by 3%. This is a 33% increase over sales of $649.89 million in the same period last year. Roku is guiding for first-quarter net sales of $720 million versus the analyst consensus estimate of $748.5 million.

Roku provided the following key results from 2021 in their earnings release:

  • Total net revenue grew 55% year-over-year (YoY) to $2.765 billion
  • Platform revenue increased 80% YoY to $2.285 billion
  • Gross profit was up 74% YoY to $1.409 billion
  • Active Accounts reached 60.1 million, a net increase of 8.9 million active accounts from Q4 2020
  • Streaming Hours increased by 14.4 billion hours YoY to 73.2 billion1
  • Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) grew to $41.03 (trailing 12-month basis), up 43% YoY
  • No. 1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico by hours streamed

See Also: Did ARK Invest Just Throw Shade At CNBC Following Zoom Interview With Cathie Wood?

Roku has a 52-week high of $490.76 and a 52-week low of $105.10.

