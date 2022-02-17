 Skip to main content

Did ARK Invest Just Throw Shade At CNBC Following Zoom Interview With Cathie Wood?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 17, 2022 4:29pm   Comments
Did ARK Invest Just Throw Shade At CNBC Following Zoom Interview With Cathie Wood?

ARK Invest's Cathie Wood reaffirmed her confidence in ARK's investing strategy Thursday in a lengthy interview on CNBC. At least it lasted long enough to be temporarily interrupted by a Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) notification. 

What Happened: Toward the end of Wood's CNBC discussion being broadcast live via Zoom, a notification appeared on the screen warning the media outlet that it needed to upgrade its Zoom account in order to avoid having the conversation cut short. CNBC went to a commercial shortly after the notification popped up and partially hid the ARK Invest CEO's face. 

Although there was no mention of the Zoom warning during the interview, ARK Invest, which holds a large position in Zoom, took notice. 

Why It Matters: Zoom is currently the fourth largest holding in Wood's flagship fund, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARCA: ARKK). The stock is down nearly 70% over the last year, but Wood noted she expects all of her investments to return to previous highs and beyond.

"No one is doing the research we are doing," Wood emphasized. "Of that, I am sure."

See Also: "The Rewards Are Going to be Enormous": Why Cathie Wood Isn't Worried About Unrealized Losses

Photo: Screenshot from CNBC interview.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Cathie Wood CNBC Zoom callNews Top Stories Tech Media Best of Benzinga

