12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock increased by 17.2% to $0.7 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $14.5 million.
- IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares rose 9.44% to $17.5. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) shares moved upwards by 8.01% to $8.49. The company’s market cap stands at $141.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) stock rose 7.67% to $5.19. The company’s market cap stands at $373.2 million.
- Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) stock moved upwards by 7.62% to $2.4. The company’s market cap stands at $56.3 million.
- Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) stock rose 6.93% to $3.7. This security traded at a volume of 57.1K shares come close, making up 34.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.6 million.
Losers
- Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) stock fell 26.1% to $0.44 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 843.3K shares, which is 31.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.9 million.
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares declined by 22.78% to $0.51. This security traded at a volume of 296.5K shares come close, making up 47.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.
- PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) stock declined by 16.62% to $1.28. PetVivo Holdings’s trading volume hit 80.4K shares by close, accounting for 10.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares fell 4.93% to $1.35. Trading volume for this security closed at 84.6K, accounting for 35.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $11.2 million.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock fell 2.95% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) stock declined by 2.87% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
