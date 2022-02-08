QQQ
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 8, 2022 12:33 pm
Gainers

  • BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) stock increased by 20.9% to $2.54 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for BioCardia’s stock is 3.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 316.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.8 million.
  • IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) stock rose 19.18% to $3.9. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 308.0K shares, making up 1044.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.0 million.
  • Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) shares rose 16.49% to $54.72. Trading volume for Haemonetics’s stock is 1.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 193.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) shares rose 12.65% to $5.52. As of 12:30 EST, Harpoon Therapeutics’s stock is trading at a volume of 290.7K, which is 115.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.7 million.
  • Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares increased by 11.46% to $1.75. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.3 million shares, making up 22.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.5 million.
  • Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHGP) stock rose 10.34% to $16.0.

Losers

  • Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) stock decreased by 34.4% to $7.12 during Tuesday’s regular session. Pulse Biosciences’s stock is trading at a volume of 626.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 771.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.9 million.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) stock declined by 21.98% to $7.99. Karyopharm Therapeutics’s stock is trading at a volume of 5.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 234.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $603.6 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) stock declined by 13.59% to $6.87. The current volume of 8.5 million shares is 57.1% of Nuvectis Pharma’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.1 million.
  • Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares fell 13.09% to $104.91. Trading volume for Mirati Therapeutics’s stock is 1.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 336.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.7 billion.
  • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock fell 12.2% to $83.24. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 6.1 million, which is 99.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares declined by 10.16% to $3.98. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 805.5K shares, making up 4.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.9 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

