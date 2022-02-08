QQQ
-11.37
369.80
-3.17%
BTC/USD
+ 116.27
42334.14
+ 0.28%
DIA
-5.28
357.83
-1.5%
SPY
-8.94
458.26
-1.99%
TLT
+ 2.02
134.21
+ 1.48%
GLD
+ 3.25
167.31
+ 1.91%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 8, 2022 12:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Teradata (NYSE:TDC) stock moved upwards by 25.8% to $50.66 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Teradata’s stock is 3.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 350.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares increased by 19.98% to $16.81. Atomera’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 336.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $389.2 million.
  • Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) shares moved upwards by 17.61% to $4.14. Trading volume for Rockley Photonics Hldgs’s stock is 684.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 94.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $526.9 million.
  • PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) shares increased by 14.18% to $49.17. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) stock moved upwards by 13.52% to $4.28. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 61.5 million, which is 1639.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $840.7 million.
  • ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) stock rose 11.76% to $2.47. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 208.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.7 million.

Losers

  • Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) stock decreased by 10.3% to $5.47 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Micro Focus Intl’s stock is 614.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 95.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares declined by 7.55% to $2.82. The current volume of 403.4K shares is 16.0% of Nxt-ID’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million.
  • OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) shares decreased by 7.31% to $2.03. OLB Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 908.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 43.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $24.6 million.
  • Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) stock fell 7.23% to $14.25. As of 12:30 EST, Iris Energy’s stock is trading at a volume of 73.4K, which is 17.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $784.3 million.
  • GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) shares decreased by 6.93% to $3.42. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 153.0K shares, making up 27.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.8 million.
  • SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock declined by 6.86% to $1.16. SeaChange International’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 14.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more