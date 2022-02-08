12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Teradata (NYSE:TDC) stock moved upwards by 25.8% to $50.66 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Teradata’s stock is 3.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 350.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares increased by 19.98% to $16.81. Atomera’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 336.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $389.2 million.
- Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) shares moved upwards by 17.61% to $4.14. Trading volume for Rockley Photonics Hldgs’s stock is 684.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 94.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $526.9 million.
- PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) shares increased by 14.18% to $49.17. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) stock moved upwards by 13.52% to $4.28. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 61.5 million, which is 1639.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $840.7 million.
- ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) stock rose 11.76% to $2.47. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 208.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.7 million.
Losers
- Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) stock decreased by 10.3% to $5.47 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Micro Focus Intl’s stock is 614.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 95.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares declined by 7.55% to $2.82. The current volume of 403.4K shares is 16.0% of Nxt-ID’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) shares decreased by 7.31% to $2.03. OLB Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 908.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 43.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $24.6 million.
- Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) stock fell 7.23% to $14.25. As of 12:30 EST, Iris Energy’s stock is trading at a volume of 73.4K, which is 17.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $784.3 million.
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) shares decreased by 6.93% to $3.42. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 153.0K shares, making up 27.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.8 million.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock declined by 6.86% to $1.16. SeaChange International’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 14.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.
