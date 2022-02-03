QQQ
Why Snap, Pinterest, Twitter and Roblox Shares Are All Falling

byHenry Khederian
February 3, 2022 9:11 am
Shares of several social media and metaverse-related stocks, including Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS), Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX), Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) and Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR), are all trading lower in sympathy with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) after the stock dipped following fourth-quarter earnings results.

Meta Platforms shares fell by greater than 25% in Wednesday's after-hours session after reporting worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results and issued guidance.

Meta Platforms reported quarterly earnings of $3.67 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.84. The company also reported quarterly sales of $33.67 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $33.38 billion by 0.87 percent. This is a 20% increase over sales of $28.07 billion in the same period last year. Meta reported 2.91 billion monthly active users for Facebook… Read More

See Also: McDonald's Enters The Metaverse: What Investors Need To Know

Snap and Pinterest will report fourth-quarter earnings after market close today.

Twitter will report fourth-quarter earnings after market close on Thursday, February 10.

Roblox will report fourth-quarter earnings after market close on Tuesday, February 15.

