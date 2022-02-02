McDonald's Enters The Metaverse: What Investors Need To Know

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

McDonald's Corp MCD celebrated the lunar New Year in the metaverse this year. The iconic fast food chain launched an immersive and interactive experience for fans using a collection of zodiac animal designs.

What To Know: To ring in the Lunar New Year "with style and innovation," McDonald's teamed up with Opening Ceremony co-founder Humberto Leon to create the one-of-a-kind collection focused on the Year of the Tiger.

McDonald's is calling its metaverse experience the "McDonald’s Hall of Zodiacs: 2022 Lunar New Year with Humberto Leon." Fans can enter the life-like exhibit on virtual reality social platforms AltspaceVR and Spatial, where they can experience the zodiac animal designs and even receive horoscope readings that offer predictions about what's to come based on one's birth year and zodiac animal.

Those who wish to access the exhibit via desktop or mobile can do so here. Access to the exhibit will remain open through Feb. 15.

"We’re excited to reach our fans in a meaningful way that captures the essence of the Year of Tiger showcasing bravery, strength and confidence through art, while leveraging a digital experience that meets them in spaces they enjoy,” said Elizabeth Campbell, senior director of cultural engagement at McDonald's.

McDonald's is also bringing its lunar New Year celebration to the physical world. As part of the company's Year of the Tiger celebration, the company will be giving out red envelopes — traditionally filled with money and used as a symbol of prosperity — featuring Leon’s Year of the Tiger design at select McDonald's locations.

"Customers who visit participating restaurants will receive a packet of two red envelopes that can be given to friends and family to honor the tradition of sharing good fortune," McDonald's said.

Why It Matters: As metaverse development continues to accelerate, McDonald's seems to be showing a willingness to explore potential opportunities within the virtual reality space.

Facebook recently rebranded to Meta Platforms Inc FB as it prepares for the digital transition and NVIDIA Corp NVDA has been talking about a virtual reality space that it calls the "omniverse."

As these digital worlds become further developed, big brands like McDonald's will look to take advantage of advertising and virtual sales opportunities, among others.

Photo: courtesy of McDonald's.