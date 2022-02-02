QQQ
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 2, 2022 6:55 pm
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Team (NYSE:TISI) shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $0.73 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.
  • Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) shares rose 1.32% to $52.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Southeast Airport Group (NYSE:ASR) shares increased by 1.01% to $208.92. The company’s market cap stands at $6.2 billion.
  • Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock increased by 0.98% to $1.03. Trading volume for this security closed at 65.4K, accounting for 0.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $512.6 million.
  • Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) stock increased by 0.96% to $5.24. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Losers

  • Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) shares declined by 4.6% to $10.77 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Yellow’s trading volume hit 67.5K shares by close, accounting for 7.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $552.3 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock declined by 4.1% to $1.17. The company’s market cap stands at $6.9 million.
  • Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) shares declined by 3.87% to $4.73. The company’s market cap stands at $5.3 billion.
  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares declined by 3.67% to $3.68. Trading volume for this security closed at 229.0K, accounting for 60.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $112.2 million.
  • Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) stock fell 3.51% to $5.5. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock decreased by 3.15% to $1.54. The company’s market cap stands at $102.6 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Movers

