12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock moved upwards by 5.6% to $0.86 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
- Volta (NYSE:VLTA) stock rose 3.44% to $4.5. The company’s market cap stands at $729.8 million.
- Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) shares increased by 2.56% to $5.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.6 million.
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares increased by 2.34% to $3.05. The company’s market cap stands at $52.7 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock rose 1.46% to $0.69. The company’s market cap stands at $47.9 million.
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) stock moved upwards by 1.43% to $16.98. The company’s market cap stands at $678.0 million.
Losers
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares fell 3.9% to $0.98 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $140.5 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares fell 2.44% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares decreased by 1.79% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.3 million.
- Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) stock fell 1.77% to $3.34. Trading volume for this security closed at 360.0K, accounting for 6.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.2 million.
- Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) shares decreased by 1.7% to $17.95. This security traded at a volume of 267.7K shares come close, making up 4.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.5 billion.
- Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) stock decreased by 1.54% to $53.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.
