11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) stock increased by 29.8% to $3.31 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for Yoshitsu’s stock is 18.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 324.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $119.1 million.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock moved upwards by 13.66% to $15.72. The current volume of 9.1 million shares is 89.6% of Bed Bath & Beyond’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) stock rose 10.94% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.4 million.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares moved upwards by 10.33% to $2.78. As of 12:30 EST, Esports Entertainment’s stock is trading at a volume of 684.4K, which is 91.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $62.2 million.
- Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) stock increased by 9.6% to $1.54. The company’s market cap stands at $30.3 million.
Losers
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares decreased by 20.9% to $2.99 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 561.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $51.7 million.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) stock declined by 20.46% to $6.12. The current volume of 10.2 million shares is 184.8% of Qurate Retail’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares declined by 18.05% to $6.45. The company’s market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) stock fell 11.93% to $4.0. The company’s market cap stands at $53.8 million.
- BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) shares decreased by 11.75% to $2.48. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 70.0K shares, making up 20.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
- Elite Education Group Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares decreased by 11.07% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.