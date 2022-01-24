12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock increased by 6.4% to $1.83 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $45.7 million.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares rose 5.74% to $0.26. The company’s market cap stands at $33.2 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock moved upwards by 3.75% to $3.04. Trading volume for this security closed at 957.8K, accounting for 3.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $413.0 million.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock moved upwards by 3.3% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million.
- Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) stock rose 3.24% to $17.5. Ozon Holdings’s trading volume hit 154.7K shares by close, accounting for 14.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
- AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) stock rose 2.6% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 million.
Losers
- Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO) stock declined by 4.1% to $3.97 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) shares declined by 3.55% to $2.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock decreased by 3.51% to $2.75. The company’s market cap stands at $147.2 million.
- Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) stock decreased by 3.01% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.1 million.
- Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) stock fell 2.85% to $32.75. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 185.1K shares, which is 15.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) stock declined by 2.71% to $22.98. At the close, PetMed Express’s trading volume reached 56.2K shares. This is 14.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $481.2 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
