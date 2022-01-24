QQQ
+ 1.61
350.08
+ 0.46%
BTC/USD
+ 235.45
36480.00
+ 0.65%
DIA
+ 1.34
341.01
+ 0.39%
SPY
+ 1.74
436.24
+ 0.4%
TLT
-1.18
144.81
-0.82%
GLD
+ 0.91
170.18
+ 0.53%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 24, 2022 6:18 pm
Gainers

  • Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) stock moved upwards by 17.3% to $1.9 during Monday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.3 million shares come close, making up 71.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $67.6 million.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) stock rose 13.03% to $0.25. The company’s market cap stands at $25.9 million.
  • Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares increased by 11.76% to $1.9. The company’s market cap stands at $15.8 million.
  • 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) shares increased by 10.41% to $10.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.9 million.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) shares rose 8.72% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) stock rose 7.76% to $5.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.

Losers

  • Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) shares fell 8.3% to $5.35 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 77.8K, accounting for 2.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) shares declined by 6.71% to $1.81. The company’s market cap stands at $25.4 million.
  • Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) shares fell 5.54% to $6.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.8 million.
  • Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) stock decreased by 5.33% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $364.2 million.
  • Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) shares decreased by 4.53% to $2.32. The company’s market cap stands at $53.3 million.
  • Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) stock declined by 4.42% to $1.3. Solid Biosciences’s trading volume hit 594.5K shares by close, accounting for 37.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.3 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

