12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) stock moved upwards by 17.3% to $1.9 during Monday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.3 million shares come close, making up 71.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $67.6 million.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) stock rose 13.03% to $0.25. The company’s market cap stands at $25.9 million.
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares increased by 11.76% to $1.9. The company’s market cap stands at $15.8 million.
- 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) shares increased by 10.41% to $10.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.9 million.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) shares rose 8.72% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million.
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) stock rose 7.76% to $5.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.
Losers
- Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) shares fell 8.3% to $5.35 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 77.8K, accounting for 2.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) shares declined by 6.71% to $1.81. The company’s market cap stands at $25.4 million.
- Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) shares fell 5.54% to $6.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.8 million.
- Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) stock decreased by 5.33% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $364.2 million.
- Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) shares decreased by 4.53% to $2.32. The company’s market cap stands at $53.3 million.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) stock declined by 4.42% to $1.3. Solid Biosciences’s trading volume hit 594.5K shares by close, accounting for 37.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.3 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.