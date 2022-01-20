12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) shares increased by 3.7% to $21.7 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $10.0 billion.
- Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) shares moved upwards by 2.88% to $121.1. Trading volume for this security closed at 132.4K, accounting for 25.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares increased by 2.67% to $1.15. The company’s market cap stands at $86.7 million.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock moved upwards by 2.3% to $0.8. The company’s market cap stands at $310.5 million.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares increased by 2.19% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares moved upwards by 2.03% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.
Losers
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock declined by 4.1% to $1.41 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $40.4 million.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares fell 3.67% to $2.1. The company’s market cap stands at $25.1 million.
- CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) stock fell 2.59% to $34.33. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.1 million, accounting for 17.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $76.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) stock decreased by 2.02% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.2 million.
- Azul (NYSE:AZUL) stock decreased by 2.01% to $14.63. This security traded at a volume of 64.0K shares come close, making up 2.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) shares fell 1.83% to $2.15. The company’s market cap stands at $46.6 million.
