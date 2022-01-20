QQQ
-4.76
371.24
-1.3%
BTC/USD
-308.42
41351.59
-0.74%
DIA
-3.09
353.44
-0.88%
SPY
-4.97
456.72
-1.1%
TLT
+ 0.87
140.20
+ 0.62%
GLD
-0.40
172.48
-0.23%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 20, 2022 4:33 pm
Gainers

  • Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) shares increased by 3.7% to $21.7 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $10.0 billion.
  • Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) shares moved upwards by 2.88% to $121.1. Trading volume for this security closed at 132.4K, accounting for 25.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion.
  • Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares increased by 2.67% to $1.15. The company’s market cap stands at $86.7 million.
  • BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock moved upwards by 2.3% to $0.8. The company’s market cap stands at $310.5 million.
  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares increased by 2.19% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.
  • Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares moved upwards by 2.03% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.

Losers

  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock declined by 4.1% to $1.41 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $40.4 million.
  • SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares fell 3.67% to $2.1. The company’s market cap stands at $25.1 million.
  • CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) stock fell 2.59% to $34.33. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.1 million, accounting for 17.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $76.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) stock decreased by 2.02% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.2 million.
  • Azul (NYSE:AZUL) stock decreased by 2.01% to $14.63. This security traded at a volume of 64.0K shares come close, making up 2.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) shares fell 1.83% to $2.15. The company’s market cap stands at $46.6 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

