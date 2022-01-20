Why Baidu, JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto And XPeng Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of several Chinese stocks, including Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU), JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD), NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES), Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI) and Xpeng Inc – ADR (NYSE:XPEV), are all trading higher after the People's Bank of China cut key lending rates.

Per a Wednesday night report from CNBC, China on Thursday cut its one-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points. The home mortgage rate was also cut by 5 basis points. Following the lending rate cuts, shares of U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies traded mostly higher in Hong Kong on Thursday, lifting the benchmark Hang Seng Index to its highest level in almost two months… Read More

