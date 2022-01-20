QQQ
+ 7.06
359.42
+ 1.93%
BTC/USD
+ 1673.60
43333.61
+ 4.02%
DIA
+ 4.38
345.97
+ 1.25%
SPY
+ 6.56
445.19
+ 1.45%
TLT
+ 0.25
140.82
+ 0.18%
GLD
+ 0.29
171.79
+ 0.17%

Why Baidu, JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto And XPeng Shares Are Rising Today

byHenry Khederian
January 20, 2022 9:56 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Baidu, JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto And XPeng Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of several Chinese stocks, including Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU), JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD), NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES), Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI) and Xpeng Inc – ADR (NYSE:XPEV), are all trading higher after the People's Bank of China cut key lending rates.

Per a Wednesday night report from CNBC, China on Thursday cut its one-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points. The home mortgage rate was also cut by 5 basis points. Following the lending rate cuts, shares of U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies traded mostly higher in Hong Kong on Thursday, lifting the benchmark Hang Seng Index to its highest level in almost two months… Read More

See Also: What's Next For Microsoft Stock As It Holds Above Key Level?

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Alibaba And Other Tech Stocks Are Falling In Hong Kong Today

Why Alibaba And Other Tech Stocks Are Falling In Hong Kong Today

Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies traded lower in Hong Kong on Thursday after a strong rally in the previous session. read more
Why Alibaba, Baidu, Pinduoduo And JD.com Shares Are Rising

Why Alibaba, Baidu, Pinduoduo And JD.com Shares Are Rising

Shares of Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA), Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU), Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: read more
Why Baidu Shares Are Rising

Why Baidu Shares Are Rising

Shares of several Chinese stocks, including Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU), are trading higher after the Chinese government vowed to focus on consumption recovery and reduce some income tax rates. read more
Why Are Alibaba, Baidu And Other Chinese Stocks Trading Higher In Thursday Premarket?

Why Are Alibaba, Baidu And Other Chinese Stocks Trading Higher In Thursday Premarket?

The Chinese government described this week's talks with the U.S. in Switzerland meeting as constructive, SCMP reports.  read more