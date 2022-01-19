12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO) stock increased by 7.1% to $28.77 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares increased by 5.63% to $18.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock increased by 4.11% to $2.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 million.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares rose 3.1% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.1 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares increased by 3.01% to $0.41. The company’s market cap stands at $23.0 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock moved upwards by 2.73% to $0.38. The company’s market cap stands at $25.5 million.
Losers
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares declined by 2.5% to $5.5 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $286.2 million.
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) stock decreased by 2.32% to $6.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.0 million.
- PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) stock declined by 2.23% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.9 million.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) stock declined by 1.96% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 million.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares declined by 1.41% to $1.4. American Virtual Cloud’s trading volume hit 179.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $121.8 million.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares decreased by 1.26% to $1.58. The company’s market cap stands at $32.1 million.
