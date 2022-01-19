QQQ
+ 2.37
368.18
+ 0.64%
BTC/USD
-402.97
41949.15
-0.95%
DIA
-0.95
354.80
-0.27%
SPY
+ 0.25
456.25
+ 0.05%
TLT
+ 0.59
139.51
+ 0.42%
GLD
+ 2.15
167.24
+ 1.27%

Why Microsoft Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
January 19, 2022 10:14 am
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares are trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain following better-than-expected earnings from major companies. The company also announced yesterday the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The deal is set to include Activision's iconic franchises including "Call of Duty," "Warcraft," "Diablo," "Overwatch" and "Candy Crush." Following the closing of the transaction, Microsoft will become the third-largest gaming company… Read More

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite.

Microsoft has a 52-week high of $349.67 and a 52-week low of $212.63.

