12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares rose 17.6% to $154.08 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 102.4K shares come close, making up 4.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 billion. read more