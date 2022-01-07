12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock rose 15.7% to $151.6 during Friday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 471.4K, accounting for 20.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $11.5 billion.
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares moved upwards by 13.37% to $0.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 604.7K, accounting for 15.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.4 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares moved upwards by 5.38% to $0.33. The company’s market cap stands at $29.2 million.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock rose 4.76% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.5 million.
- Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) shares rose 3.96% to $0.24. Trading volume for this security closed at 362.2K, accounting for 0.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.5 million.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) stock moved upwards by 3.88% to $1.07. This security traded at a volume of 2.0 million shares come close, making up 11.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.5 million.
Losers
- Adient (NYSE:ADNT) stock fell 5.1% to $47.22 during Friday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 87.6K shares come close, making up 10.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock decreased by 5.01% to $0.73. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 99.1K shares, which is 1.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.5 million.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares declined by 4.05% to $1.9. The company’s market cap stands at $59.6 million.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock declined by 3.91% to $3.2. Dogness (Intl)’s trading volume hit 225.7K shares by close, accounting for 16.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $101.7 million.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock declined by 2.71% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.4 million.
- Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares declined by 1.86% to $1.06. Genius Brands Intl’s trading volume hit 102.2K shares by close, accounting for 0.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $321.4 million.
