12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares moved upwards by 36.2% to $4.7 during Thursday’s after-market session. At the close, Marin Software’s trading volume reached 1.6 million shares. This is 142.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $72.8 million.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares increased by 6.93% to $3.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) shares rose 6.72% to $2.38. The company’s market cap stands at $25.7 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares moved upwards by 3.93% to $0.56. The company’s market cap stands at $70.0 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock increased by 3.12% to $21.12. This security traded at a volume of 94.5K shares come close, making up 4.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $560.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) stock moved upwards by 3.1% to $73.0. DigitalOcean Holdings’s trading volume hit 97.5K shares by close, accounting for 4.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion.
Losers
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares declined by 3.0% to $0.47 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock decreased by 2.94% to $2.98. Phunware’s trading volume hit 5.9 million shares by close, accounting for 17.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $286.8 million.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares decreased by 2.41% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.7 million.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares fell 2.38% to $3.7. The company’s market cap stands at $24.7 million.
- ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) shares decreased by 2.16% to $19.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) stock decreased by 2.15% to $28.33. JFrog’s trading volume hit 75.2K shares by close, accounting for 8.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
