QQQ
-0.27
384.56
-0.07%
BTC/USD
-308.09
43143.04
-0.71%
DIA
-1.76
365.85
-0.48%
SPY
-0.52
468.90
-0.11%
TLT
+ 0.37
142.55
+ 0.26%
GLD
-2.03
171.09
-1.2%

Why CrowdStrike Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
January 6, 2022 3:51 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why CrowdStrike Shares Are Rising

Shares of tech and software companies, including Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD), are trading higher as the sector rebounds following recent weakness, which has been driven by a rise in yields.

The U.S. 10 Year Treasury yield has risen sharply over the trailing five sessions, jumping from the 1.49% level on December 31 to 1.73% during today's session. This sharp rise in US Treasury yields has pressured growth sectors. When interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.

See Also: What's Going On With Walgreens Shares Today?

CrowdStrike is an American cybersecurity technology company based in Sunnyvale, California. It provides cloud workload and endpoint security, threat intelligence and cyberattack response services.

CrowdStrike has a 52-week high of $298.48 and a 52-week low of $168.67.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why CrowdStrike Shares Are Trading Lower

Why CrowdStrike Shares Are Trading Lower

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), are trading lower Thursday afternoon as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed announcements and assess the tapering outlook. read more
Why Are CrowdStrike Shares Trading Lower Today?

Why Are CrowdStrike Shares Trading Lower Today?

Why Cybersecurity Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

Why Cybersecurity Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

Cybersecurity stocks including FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE), CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) are read more

Why CrowdStrike, DocuSign And Shopify Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of software and technology stocks including CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) and Shopify Inc. read more