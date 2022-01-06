 Skip to main content

What's Going On With Walgreens Shares Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 06, 2022 10:05am   Comments
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) was initially trading higher, but is now trading lower after the company announced better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results and increased full-year guidance. 

Walgreens reported quarterly earnings of $1.68 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.33 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $33.9 billion, which beat the estimate of $32.74 billion.

Walgreens also increased its full-year adjusted earnings guidance. The company now expects "low-single digit growth, from flat previously."

"The strong start to the fiscal year reinforces our confidence in the future, and as a result, we are raising our guidance for the full year and increasing investments in our people. Looking ahead, we are well positioned for sustainable, long-term value creation," said Rosalind Brewer, CEO of Walgreens.

Related Link: Walgreens Boots Alliance: Q1 Earnings Insights

WBA Price Action: Walgreens has traded as low as $40.77 and as high as $57.05 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 1.22% at $53.34 at time of publication.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.

