12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 5, 2022 6:14 pm
Gainers

  • Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) stock rose 12.6% to $109.48 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion.
  • Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares rose 8.02% to $64.56. The company’s market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
  • Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) stock increased by 6.65% to $46.38. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 81.0K shares, which is 9.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.9 billion.
  • Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) stock increased by 6.41% to $222.57. The company’s market cap stands at $12.2 billion.
  • Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) shares rose 6.34% to $64.4. At the close, Everbridge’s trading volume reached 242.8K shares. This is 26.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) shares moved upwards by 6.27% to $121.64. Wolfspeed’s trading volume hit 189.2K shares by close, accounting for 14.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $14.1 billion.

Losers

  • UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) stock decreased by 3.7% to $2.58 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $21.3 million.
  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock decreased by 3.73% to $0.39. The company’s market cap stands at $62.0 million.
  • Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) stock declined by 2.67% to $4.02. This security traded at a volume of 174.7K shares come close, making up 101.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.
  • Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) stock declined by 1.93% to $22.43. The company’s market cap stands at $359.9 million.
  • Greenidge Generation Hldg (NASDAQ:GREE) shares fell 1.84% to $16.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $650.7 million.
  • BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock declined by 1.83% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 million.
