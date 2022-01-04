QQQ
-7.15
408.83
-1.78%
BTC/USD
-429.92
46016.18
-0.93%
DIA
+ 2.51
363.17
+ 0.69%
SPY
-0.85
478.56
-0.18%
TLT
-0.93
145.23
-0.64%
GLD
+ 1.23
167.10
+ 0.73%

8 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 4, 2022 2:09 pm
Gainers

  • Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) stock increased by 10.7% to $1.65 during Tuesday's regular session. Steel Connect's stock is trading at a volume of 64.5K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 71.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $99.7 million.
  • Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares increased by 6.98% to $5.99. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 110.5% of Conduent's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Losers

  • Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY) stock decreased by 13.7% to $29.38 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Paymentus Holdings's stock is 259.9K as of 12:31 EST. This is 90.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
  • Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) stock decreased by 13.48% to $11.04. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 754.7K, which is 33.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.4 million.
  • Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares fell 11.68% to $76.9. The current volume of 501.8K shares is 114.6% of Sprout Social's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
  • ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) shares fell 11.56% to $22.04. As of 12:31 EST, ForgeRock's stock is trading at a volume of 330.7K, which is 40.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) shares fell 11.17% to $25.41. PagSeguro Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 64.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion.
  • Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) shares declined by 10.86% to $208.19. Bill.com Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 88.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

