12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) stock rose 5.1% to $1.02 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock rose 3.86% to $1.88. The company’s market cap stands at $73.5 million.
- Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) shares moved upwards by 1.9% to $0.47. The company’s market cap stands at $33.2 million. The company’s, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) stock rose 1.76% to $0.43. The company’s market cap stands at $42.6 million.
- Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock moved upwards by 1.59% to $2.49. The company’s market cap stands at $62.2 million.
- Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTXAP) stock increased by 1.57% to $8.4.
Losers
- Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) stock decreased by 4.5% to $19.13 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, Petco Health and Wellness’s trading volume reached 56.5K shares. This is 3.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.0 billion.
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) stock declined by 3.15% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $280.3 million.
- Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) stock declined by 2.75% to $1.77. The company’s market cap stands at $441.5 million.
- AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares fell 1.74% to $1.7. The company’s market cap stands at $62.6 million.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock declined by 1.71% to $8.08. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 80.2K shares, which is 11.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $303.6 million.
- Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) shares fell 1.33% to $16.03. At the close, Tilly’s’s trading volume reached 50.3K shares. This is 14.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $496.3 million.
